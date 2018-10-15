More News:

October 15, 2018

Wawa's new secret menu for Halloween has some specialty drinks

They've got the Fang-o Mango, the Franken-Mint Macchiato and the Graveyard Smash

By Emily Rolen
The 'Fang-o Mango' is one of the specialty items on Wawa's new secret Halloween menu.

The new secret menu at Wawa is getting a little scary. 

The secret menu, for those who don't know, are a few hidden items on the menu that are available for a limited time and are (typically) themed for the holidays or other special events. 

The first recorded secret menu was back in April with some birthday-related milkshakes and treats for the convenience store chain's 54th anniversary. Then the company launched rainbow bagels and rainbow iced teas in June, presumably in celebration of Pride Month. 

RELATED: Sears, one of America's oldest retailers, files for bankruptcy

Now, we're getting some specialty drinks for the Halloween season. A Wawa rep shot us over the details. 

Graveyard Smash: A chilling combination of crushed cookies and chocolate sauce blended into a creamy vanilla base topped with whipped cream, cookie pieces and gummy worms.

Fang-o Mango:  A mango smoothie with a chocolate drizzle topped with a scary pool of strawberry and whipped cream. 

Franken-Mint Macchiato:  A haunting blend of milk and mint syrup layered with espresso and topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and cookie pieces.

"Scary pool of strawberry"? 

To access the secret menu, if you look in the lower left-hand corner of the ordering menu in Wawa stores, there will be a little orange pumpkin with the chain's signature goose mascot inside it. 

If you click that, you'll see those three spooky beverage options. A quick trip to the Wawa on Broad and Walnut streets in Center City Philadelphia confirmed the drinks are there. 

The Halloween items have no cutoff date quite yet, but I predict they'll be pulled just in time for some new Thanksgiving specialties.

