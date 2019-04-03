New Jersey pranksters charged with allegedly lighting sleeping friend on fire

Two New Jersey men are facing criminal charges after they allegedly lit their sleeping friend on fire last month in Mays Landing.

Authorities in Hamilton Township said Brandon Perez, 23, of Hammonton, and David Sult, 24, of Mays Landing, intentionally lit their 27-year-old friend on fire inside a property in the 2900 block of Cologne Avenue.

Police described the March 16 incident as "a prank that went terribly, terribly wrong."

The injured man, from Brigantine and who was not identified, was first taken by his family to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he is still receiving treatment for severe burns.

Perez was arrested on March 25 and Sult was taken into custody on Monday.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson and conspiracy. They are both being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.