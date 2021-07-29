Lil Uzi Vert learns he's younger than he thought after birth certificate discovery

Lil Uzi Vert is working on an upcoming project called "Forever Young," one of several follow-ups he has planned after the success of "Eternal Atake" and the "Pluto X Baby Pluto" mixtape with Future.

The Philadelphia-born rapper may be onto something with that first title.

On Wednesday, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that his mother discovered his birth certificate and it says he's turning 26 on Saturday. The rapper thought he was a year older.

Lil Uzi Vert was born Symere Bysil Woods in the Francisville section of Philadelphia, where he began rapping in high school in a group called Steaktown. He later dropped out of school and was kicked out of his home, committing fully to music with a distinctive blend of emo rap.

In a series of follow-up tweets, Uzi also revealed that he doesn't have a driver's license despite driving his fancy cars. That's not ideal.

It's pretty mind-blowing to consider that major milestones in Uzi's life were apparently off by a year, including turning 18 and 21.