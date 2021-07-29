More Culture:

July 29, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert learns he's younger than he thought after birth certificate discovery

The North Philly native also got a new tattoo on his tongue and brought back his $24 million head piercing

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Musicians
Lil Uzi Vert Age Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Made In America Music Festival on Sept. 1 2019, in Philadelphia.

Lil Uzi Vert is working on an upcoming project called "Forever Young," one of several follow-ups he has planned after the success of "Eternal Atake" and the "Pluto X Baby Pluto" mixtape with Future.

The Philadelphia-born rapper may be onto something with that first title.

On Wednesday, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that his mother discovered his birth certificate and it says he's turning 26 on Saturday. The rapper thought he was a year older.

Lil Uzi Vert was born Symere Bysil Woods in the Francisville section of Philadelphia, where he began rapping in high school in a group called Steaktown. He later dropped out of school and was kicked out of his home, committing fully to music with a distinctive blend of emo rap. 

In a series of follow-up tweets, Uzi also revealed that he doesn't have a driver's license despite driving his fancy cars. That's not ideal.

It's pretty mind-blowing to consider that major milestones in Uzi's life were apparently off by a year, including turning 18 and 21.

MORE NEWS: The War on Drugs release single from upcoming album, plan tour with two Philly dates

The discovery is a bit strange coming from a successful artist who has threatened to retire in the past, at the peak of his fame, only to come back more prolific than before.

Meanwhile, Uzi has resumed wearing his $24 million diamond face piercing, which he had removed due to apparent bleeding issues, and just a got a tattoo on his tongue.

Release dates haven't yet been determined for "Forever Young" and "Luv is Rage 3," but Lil Uzi Vert said he may debut some of the new material at live shows before studio recordings are available.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Musicians Philadelphia Lil Uzi Vert

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Miami Heat viewed as one of 'most likely landing spots' for Ben Simmons
Ben-Simmons-Jimmy-Butler_072821_usat

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Investigations

Private security guard caught on camera beating man at SEPTA turnstile
72821 SEPTA guard beating.jpg

Prevention

N.J. urges residents to wear masks indoors when COVID-19 transmission is more likely
New Jersey COVID-19 masks

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen 'respectfully declined' to have Garden State Parkway service area renamed after him
Garden State Parkway service areas

Food & Drink

Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown
Unleashed Bark and Beer

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved