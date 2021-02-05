Lil Uzi Vert's new face piercing is a giant pink diamond allegedly worth $24 million

Philly rapper and style icon Lil Uzi Vert has taken another step to ensure his place in fashion history – by getting a giant pink diamond attached to his forehead this week.

The 10-carat diamond is allegedly worth $24 million, according to an Instagram Story shared by a friend of the rapper, CEO Slow. The rapper says it's the most expensive thing he's ever purchased.

Uzi said he's been working on getting the diamond from high-end, New York jeweler Elliot Eliantte since 2017, but what he planned to do with it wasn't exactly clear until recently.

The 26-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper revealed his expensive endeavor on Twitter.

"I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond," he wrote.



Then this week, he posted videos to his social media accounts that clearly showed the diamond located on his forehead. He captioned the Instagram video with "Beauty is pain."



Some fans said the diamond looked off center, while others joked that the rose-colored gem is the rapper's homage to the 2006 film "Pink Panther," or that Uzi now looks like Vision, a superhero from the Marvel universe who has a forehead stone as well.



Fans also were curious as to how exactly the large diamond was staying on Uzi's face.

Vice and GQ talked to piercing experts who said it is likely attached to a dermal or surface piercing, which is executed by inserting a bar beneath the surface of the skin. That would mean Uzi's diamond is attached to that bar, not to Uzi himself.

The diamond is not at all the rapper's first piece of face jewelry, who appears to have several nose, lip, ear and other facial piercings. He also has tattoos on his face.

Uzi also is not the first rapper to get gems attached to their body. He's one of several current artists to get such a piercing, including Cardi B, who had three small stones embedded in her chest. Unfortunately for her, the piercings were later "rejected," meaning they didn't heal appropriately and came out or were removed.