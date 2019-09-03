Lil Uzi Vert to security mid-performance during Made in America: 'Relax. This is my city, bro'

Lil Uzi Vert called out security mid-performance for apparently being too rough with a fan at Made in America.

Uzi joined a busy lineup on Day 2 of the festival alongside Lizzo, Travis Scott, and Tierra Whack. This was his third time performing at the festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

In videos from his set, you can hear Uzi cut off a song abruptly after he spotted a guard, at from the rapper's perspective, getting too physical with a concertgoer.

"Y'all grabbing that n***a and don't even know why you're grabbing him," he said. "Relax, bro. Relax. Relax. This my city, bro, ain't nobody gonna hurt me. I got too many killers out here, bro. Relax. Let's go."

