Beyoncé celebrates 38th birthday jamming onstage to Lizzo at Made in America

September 02, 2019
Super fans took to social media during the Made in America festival over the weekend to report that not only was Queen Bey present for Sunday's shows, but she was onstage to hear Lizzo's set.
Beyoncé, who turns 38 on Sept. 4, celebrated a few days early with a cake backstage during the Philly festival. And she confirmed she would be in the city for the day on Instagram.
But fans noticed that Beyoncé and festival creator Jay-Z were actually in the wings of the stage during Lizzo's performance on Sunday, too.
Beyoncé onstage watching Lizzo perform #MadeInAmerica pic.twitter.com/w0n1x1TSEO— BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 1, 2019
she’s doing that lil titty bounce dance again 💀 pic.twitter.com/BSIZajjbeB— julia (@letitbeglorious) September 2, 2019
BEYONCÉ DANCING TO LIZZO pic.twitter.com/gnKUFi3y4N— 𝟗 - 𝟒 - 𝟖𝟏 𝒃’𝒅𝒂𝒚 (@beychellas) September 2, 2019
Lizzo herself even posted about her new fans.
View this post on Instagram
Swipe to lose your fucking mind 🐝
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on
