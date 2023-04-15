Lincoln Mill hosting a springtime candlelight haunted tour this month

April 15, 2023
The temperature is getting warmer and restaurants and venues are hosting springtime events throughout Philadelphia. One attraction in Manayunk has its sights set on bringing Halloween to April. For one night only Lincoln Mill Haunted House located at 4100 Main Street will open its doors for Viktor’s Vengeance Halfway to Halloween, a special spring-time haunted tour.
On Saturday, April 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. there will be four, hour-long candlelight haunted tours. The cost of the tours is $25 per person. Guests should arrive 15 minutes early for their session.
"Spring has arrived but October is still six months away. For those that love horror, there aren’t many opportunities outside of the Fall season to get scared with your friends," Lincoln Mill Haunted House Co-Founder Jared Bilsak said. "For us, it seemed like the perfect time to open up the haunted house again at the halfway mark to Halloween. The end of April and the end of October both mark the transition between seasons, but most people are only familiar with Halloween. In some parts of the world, there is a significance to the last day of April, which is referred to as the second Halloween. We wanted to tell that story."
During Viktor's Vengeance, the chamber will be lit up in ultraviolet light with messages from the mill's inhabitants appearing throughout. Guest will follow the messages to discover what possessed Viktor Kane deep below the streets of Manayunk back in the 1930s. The experience will include 40 scare actors.
"We thought there would be something interesting about taking our guests on a paranormal ghost adventure," Bilsak said. "They will venture through the attraction by following messages that have been left by the mill’s ghostly inhabitants. These messages will explore the mill’s dark past and what drove the mill’s main villain, Viktor Kane to conduct such evil acts. This experience will feature plenty of scare actors and surprises around every corner."