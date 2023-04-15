Lincoln Mill hosting a springtime candlelight haunted tour this month

The temperature is getting warmer and restaurants and venues are hosting springtime events throughout Philadelphia. One attraction in Manayunk has its sights set on bringing Halloween to April. For one night only Lincoln Mill Haunted House located at 4100 Main Street will open its doors for Viktor’s Vengeance Halfway to Halloween, a special spring-time haunted tour.

On Saturday, April 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. there will be four, hour-long candlelight haunted tours. The cost of the tours is $25 per person. Guests should arrive 15 minutes early for their session.