Little Susie's Coffee & Pie opens new shop in Point Breeze

Little Susie's Coffee & Pie has opened its third location on the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome.

Little Susie's is known for its hand pies – single-serving, sweet and savory pies in a closed crust. It opened in Port Richmond in late 2019 and added an Old City location in 2022. Like those shops, the new location at 1754 S. Chadwick St. in Point Breeze is takeout-only, though owner Dan Martino said he wants to add outdoor seating by springtime.

Its menu has a familiar look, too. Pie flavors include cheesesteak, pork roll and cheese, classics like apple and cherry. Martino also is working on an Italian grinder hoagie-inspired pie called The Stallion, which he plans to have available by Pi Day on March 14. The pies are all made at the original Port Richmond location.

The shop also offers La Colombe coffee, bagels and dog treats made out of pie crust.

Martino said this shop came together after the building's owner reached out to him about opening a Point Breeze location, and offered the vacant first floor, which previously housed a deli. Martino said he'd been wanting to open a South Philly shop for a while.

"I lived in South Philly for a long time and I love those people down there and I think that this is exactly the type of product that they would be in for," Martino said.

Martino and his sister, Brianne, founded Little Susie's after they decided to turn their love for making desserts for family events into a business (Brianne left the business after the first location opened). Martino said he felt Philly — and the country as a whole — lacked a prominent pie bakery.

"(Our pies) feel very homey but also new," Martino said. "It's exactly the kind of food that you want to be eating, the kind of thing you want to be feeding your family, always baked fresh right here in Philadelphia."

Little Susie's grew in popularity in Port Richmond during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to it walk-up window. Then it began expanding. The South Philly shop has grand opening set for Sunday.

Martino said he's interested in adding more locations so long as there's interest in the pies. So far, he's heard requests for shops in South Jersey, Northern Liberties and Fairmount, but he said he'd be happy to add a shop wherever customers want one.

"I would love to open up just about anywhere. ... I'm always on the lookout for new locations," Martino said.