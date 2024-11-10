More News:

November 10, 2024

Man charged with arson in connection with Ocean County wildfire, prosecutor says

Richard Shashaty, of Brick Township, is accused of igniting the fire while shooting shotgun rounds at a rifle range in Jackson Township. The fire has burned approximately 350 acres since Wednesday.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Richard Shashaty has been charged with arson in connection with an Ocean County wildfire that has burned approximately 350 acres since Wednesday, authorities said.

A man has been charged in connection with a wildfire that burned approximately 350 acres in Ocean County, authorities said.

Richard Shashaty, 37, of Brick Township, was charged with arson and violation of the regulatory provisions relating to firearms, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced. Shashaty is accused of igniting the fire while shooting Dragons Breath 12 gauge shotgun rounds at the Central Jersey Rifle Range in Jackson Township.

MORE: New Jersey under red flag warning as wildfires rage in several counties

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Jackson Township Police and Fire departments and the NJDEP's New Jersey Forest Fire Service were dispatched to the area of the Central Jersey Rifle Range for a report of a wildfire. The wildfire went on to burn approximately 350 acres over the following days. 

"A thorough and extensive investigation... determined that the origin of the fire was behind a berm in the Southwest corner of the Rifle Club, and the fire was caused by magnesium shards of a Dragons Breath 12 gauge shotgun round igniting available combustibles on the berm of the shooting range," a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. "The firing of this type of incendiary or tracer ammunition is prohibited in the State of New Jersey."

Investigators determined that Shashaty was responsible for firing the ammunition and igniting the fire. Shashaty surrendered himself to Jackson Township Police Headquarters on Saturday, authorities said. He has been transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he will stay as he awaits a detention hearing.

Along with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, NJDEP, New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Jackson Township police, the investigation also involved the Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, New Jersey State Police Office of Emergency Management and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

The Ocean County wildfire, which was 90% contained as of Friday, was one of several wildfires burning across New Jersey in recent days. Much of New Jersey — especially the southern part of the state — has been in a prolonged drought, with no measurable rainfall since August. Large parts of Atlantic, Bergen and Ocean counties are in an extreme drought with risks of widespread crop loss, rising river temperatures and reduced water resources. Much of the rest of the state is in a severe drought with poor water and air quality and other impacts on agriculture and wildlife.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued a Stage 3 Fire ban last month, its highest level of restriction. It prohibits lighting open fires in any part of the state. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has said that 99% of wildfires are caused by people. 

