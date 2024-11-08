New Jersey under red flag warning as wildfires rage in several counties

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for all of New Jersey on Friday amid worsening drought conditions and multiple wildfires that crews have been battling to contain.

A red flag warning means weather conditions are primed for rapidly spreading wildfires due to a combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry environments. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

Much of New Jersey — especially the southern part of the state — has been in a prolonged drought, with no measurable rainfall since August. Large parts of Atlantic, Bergen and Ocean counties are in an extreme drought with risks of widespread crop loss, rising river temperatures and reduced water resources. Much of the rest of the state is in a severe drought with poor water and air quality and other impacts on agriculture and wildlife.

In recent days, firefighters have responded to multiple wildfires in South Jersey.

A 360-acre wildfire on the border of Burlington and Camden counties, in Evesham and Voorhees townships, is 75% contained after evacuation orders were issued Thursday in surrounding communities, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Friday morning. Helicopters have been brought in to douse the flames. The fire threatened 104 structures and caused local road closures, authorities said.

Another wildfire broke out in Gloucester County on Thursday in the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area, spreading across about 133 acres. Authorities said late Thursday that the wildfire had been about 35% contained.

And in the Pinelands, near Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Jackson Township, Ocean County, a wildfire that started Wednesday grew to 350 acres. It had been about 60% contained as of Thursday night.

Firefighters also are responding to a 19-acre wildfire in Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County, where crews had the flames about 30% contained by early Friday morning.

While the causes of the wildfires remains under investigation, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has said that 99% of such fires are caused by people. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued a Stage 3 Fire ban last month, its highest level of restriction. It prohibits lighting open fires in any part of the state.

Drought conditions have broken records in some parts of New Jersey. The Trenton area has gone 41 days without measurable rain, topping the 38-day rainless stretch in the spring of 1903. The Atlantic City region surpassed 35 days without measurable rain this week, beating a previous record set in 1995. Newark also broke a record this week and is now in its 40th consecutive day without measurable rain, the longest dry spell since 1949.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a drought watch in October, urging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. Officials have not said when the state might move into a drought warning or drought emergency, which could lead to mandatory restrictions on water use for residents and businesses.

Parts of New Jersey could see some much-needed rainfall Sunday afternoon and evening, and possibly more during the second half of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Pennsylvania also has been affected by drought-like conditions this fall. Philadelphia broke a 150-year-old record last week by going 30 days straight without measurable rainfall. The state has declared a drought watch for the region and offered tips on how residents and businesses can conserve water. Pennsylvania also indefinitely banned campfires on state game lands until dry conditions improve.