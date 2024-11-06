Campfires on Pa. state game lands are banned indefinitely amid dry conditions

Visitors to Pennsylvania state game lands will not be allowed to build fires for the foreseeable future, as the Pennsylvania Game Commission attempts to limit wildfires amid dry conditions.

The restrictions come as drought conditions have been declared in 35 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to the Game Commission. Camping already isn't allowed on state game lands, but small fires are typically permitted for cooking or warming. Building campfires won't be allowed in those areas "indefinitely" until conditions improve and the threat of forest fires ceases.

"Taking this one, small step now to address wildfire risk could prevent a larger problem as we get deeper into the heart of hunting season," Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said in a release. "Doing what we can to protect wildlife habitat in what might be a hunter’s favorite spot benefits both, and might make all the difference."

There were 100 reported wildfires across Pennsylvania in the past week, with many more likely going unreported, according to the agency. Several volunteer firefighters were injured this past weekend, and the ongoing wildfires have strained state and local resources, the Game Commission said. As of Wednesday morning, a large fire at Blue Mountain in Northampton County has scorched nearly 600 acres in five days.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought watch alert that included Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. At the time, the National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly said 63% of its coverage area, which includes most of South Jersey, was in a severe drought. The climate station said Philly didn't get any measurable precipitation in the entire month of October, and the city also broke a 150-year streak for going more than 30 days without rain. Along with the heightened wildfire risk, the dry conditions also may impact fall foliage in the area by shortening the window to see the leaves' colors.

In a notice posted Tuesday, Pennsylvania American Water encouraged customers throughout its statewide service territory to voluntarily reduce their water consumption in response to the drought watch. Residents and businesses are asked to reduce nonessential water use by 10-15%, which would amount to a reduction of approximately 11-16 gallons per day.

The region's next hope for wet weather comes Sunday night, when the NWS says chances are increasing for a "widespread measurable rainfall." The station predicts the total will be between 0.1-0.5 inches.

"This will NOT put any meaningful dent in the drought, but we'll certainly take anything we can get," the NWS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Due to the dry conditions in New Jersey, the state also implemented its own fire restrictions last month, prohibiting all fires on public land and private property unless they are contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas or electricity. No wood or charcoal fires are allowed, and the use of kerosene or gas torches is also prohibited while the restrictions are in place.

