More Events:

May 19, 2020

Enjoy dinner and a magic show without leaving home

A master magician will present card magic, mind-reading and levitation

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Entertainment
Magic show on Zoom Pixabay/Pexels

Balboa Catering offering dinner and a show on May 30. Master magician Adam Elbaum will present a live show on Zoom showcasing card magic, mind-reading and levitation. Dinner will be a three-course meal.

Starting to feel like you're running out of things to watch on Netflix? You can switch it up on Saturday, May 30, with Balboa Catering's dinner and a show.

Master magician Adam Elbaum will present a live show on Zoom at 7 p.m. showcasing card magic, mind-reading and levitation – and viewers will want to have a deck of cards at the ready because they'll learn a trick at the end.

RELATED: Girls Nite In Online celebrates female chefs with virtual 'Restaurant Week'

While the show was created specifically with adults in mind, it's appropriate for the whole family.

As for dinner, chef Alex Garfinkel created a three-course meal for the evening event. Included is an arugula salad, dinner rolls, choice of entrée and strawberry shortcake.

Selections for the main course are Lancaster chicken breast with gravy, Mid-Atlantic wild salmon in phyllo dough and vegetarian lasagna. Both the chicken and fish come with Mediterranean couscous salad, fresh-picked herbs, confit potatoes, asparagus and soubise.

The price is $55 for one meal kit and access to the show, and $80 for two meal kits and access to the show. A portion of proceeds will go to a local nonprofit helping provide family-style meals to Philadelphians greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For those interested in wine to pair with dinner, check out Montgomeryville's Stone & Key Cellars. Order wine bottles directly from the winery and mention "Balboa Dinner" in the comments and the wine will be delivered with the food.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Entertainment Philadelphia Magic Dinners

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles still talking to Jason Peters; also have 'a ton of confidence' in Andre Dillard
022920JasonPeters

Government

Key to COVID-19 crisis: 'Don't be a jerk,' Philly managing director says
Philly Beach COVID-19

Children's Health

Autism risk increases when an aunt or uncle has the disorder, study finds
Autism family connection

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

TV

John Oliver calls Philly sports fans a 'horde of inhuman monsters'
John Oliver Philly

Food & Drink

Girls Nite In Online celebrates female chefs with virtual 'Restaurant Week'
Girls Nite In Online

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved