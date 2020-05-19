Enjoy dinner and a magic show without leaving home

Starting to feel like you're running out of things to watch on Netflix? You can switch it up on Saturday, May 30, with Balboa Catering's dinner and a show.

Master magician Adam Elbaum will present a live show on Zoom at 7 p.m. showcasing card magic, mind-reading and levitation – and viewers will want to have a deck of cards at the ready because they'll learn a trick at the end.

While the show was created specifically with adults in mind, it's appropriate for the whole family.



As for dinner, chef Alex Garfinkel created a three-course meal for the evening event. Included is an arugula salad, dinner rolls, choice of entrée and strawberry shortcake.

Selections for the main course are Lancaster chicken breast with gravy, Mid-Atlantic wild salmon in phyllo dough and vegetarian lasagna. Both the chicken and fish come with Mediterranean couscous salad, fresh-picked herbs, confit potatoes, asparagus and soubise.

The price is $55 for one meal kit and access to the show, and $80 for two meal kits and access to the show. A portion of proceeds will go to a local nonprofit helping provide family-style meals to Philadelphians greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For those interested in wine to pair with dinner, check out Montgomeryville's Stone & Key Cellars. Order wine bottles directly from the winery and mention "Balboa Dinner" in the comments and the wine will be delivered with the food.