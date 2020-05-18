Girls Nite In Online celebrates female chefs with virtual 'Restaurant Week'

Girls Nite In Online is a new, Philly-based platform supporting women whose income has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Chefs, fitness instructors, stylists and others can offer 30-minute workshops through the website. Viewers can log into the Zoom sessions for free but are invited to make donations through Venmo. Contributions go directly to workshop hosts. Girls Nite In Online takes no fees.

In May, there are pilates workouts, a cocktail class with popular Ocean City, Maryland bar Seacrets and more workshops to check out.

Then in June, there will be a special "Restaurant Week." From Monday, June 1, to Friday, June 5, Girls Nite In Online will celebrate female chefs from Philly.

The featured chefs are owner of Essen Bakery and four-year finalist for the James Beard Awards, Tova du Plessis; sisters Marti Lieberman and Pamela Lorden of Mac Mart in Rittenhouse; Jill Weber, archaeologist and co-founder of Sojourn Restaurant Group; "Tamale Queen" Jennifer Zavala, who appeared on Bravo's "Top Chef;" and Judy Ni of Taiwanese street food spot Baology.

Zavala will focus on cooking with cannabis and Weber will talk wines. More details on the "Restaurant Week" workshops will be posted to Girls Night In Online as the events get closer, so check the website for updates. The chefs' workshops will take place at either 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.