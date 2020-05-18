More Events:

May 18, 2020

Girls Nite In Online celebrates female chefs with virtual 'Restaurant Week'

These Philadelphia women will host free workshops on Zoom and viewers can donate through Venmo

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Workshops
Girls Nite In Online Courtesy of/Girls Nite In Online

Left to right, Marti Lieberman and Pamela Lorden of Mac Mart in Rittenhouse. The sisters and other female chefs in Philadelphia will host workshops during Girls Nite In Online's virtual 'Restaurant Week' in June.

Girls Nite In Online is a new, Philly-based platform supporting women whose income has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Chefs, fitness instructors, stylists and others can offer 30-minute workshops through the website. Viewers can log into the Zoom sessions for free but are invited to make donations through Venmo. Contributions go directly to workshop hosts. Girls Nite In Online takes no fees.

RELATED: Questlove to host 'Potluck' special on Food Network | Dalessandro's cheesesteaks are now available for pickup

In May, there are pilates workouts, a cocktail class with popular Ocean City, Maryland bar Seacrets and more workshops to check out.

Then in June, there will be a special "Restaurant Week." From Monday, June 1, to Friday, June 5, Girls Nite In Online will celebrate female chefs from Philly.

The featured chefs are owner of Essen Bakery and four-year finalist for the James Beard Awards, Tova du Plessis; sisters Marti Lieberman and Pamela Lorden of Mac Mart in Rittenhouse; Jill Weber, archaeologist and co-founder of Sojourn Restaurant Group; "Tamale Queen" Jennifer Zavala, who appeared on Bravo's "Top Chef;" and Judy Ni of Taiwanese street food spot Baology.

Zavala will focus on cooking with cannabis and Weber will talk wines. More details on the "Restaurant Week" workshops will be posted to Girls Night In Online as the events get closer, so check the website for updates. The chefs' workshops will take place at either 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Workshops Philadelphia Restaurants Fundraising Coronavirus COVID-19 Chefs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

Business

Fishing charters and watercraft rentals permitted to resume in New Jersey
Fishing boats new jersey

Healthy Eating

Coronavirus diets: What's behind the urge to eat like kids?
Coronavirus Diet

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
051820CarsonWentz

Business

Mad River Manyunk, Farmicia in Old City to close as result of coronavirus crisis
Mad River Manayunk

Arts & Culture

Museum of the American Revolution enhances its free virtual tour
Museum of the American Revolution virtual tour

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved