May 18, 2020

Dalessandro's cheesesteaks are now available for pickup

The Roxborough eatery temporarily closed during the COVID-19 crisis

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dalessandro's in Roxborough Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Dalessandro's in Roxborough is located at 600 Wendover St. The restaurant announced it's re-opening for pickup after temporarily closing due to social distancing restrictions.

Every Philadelphian has a favorite cheesesteak joint. If you're in the camp that champions Dalessandro's Steaks in Roxborough as the best of the best, then here's some great news to kick off your week.

The Philly favorite has reopened after the restaurant temporarily closed due to social distancing restrictions.

RELATED: Mad River Manyunk, Farmicia in Old City to close as result of coronavirus crisis

"Starting Monday, May 18, 2020‬, we will be temporarily serving a limited menu with modified hours," Dalessandro's posted to its Facebook page

To place an order, customers will need to call (215) 482-5407 and pick up their food at the new takeout window. No walk up orders will be accepted and face masks will be required.

Also, remember to bring cash with you. Dalessandro's doesn't take credit cards.

While the menu is limited, customers can still get a wide variety of cheesesteak and chicken cheesesteak options. Prices range from $9.25 to $10.75. Beer is available for takeout, too.

"We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support that we have received from our customers and ask that you please be patient with us as we navigate through this new normal together," Dalessandro's wrote.

The restaurant's modified hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

