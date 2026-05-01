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May 01, 2026

Dogfish Head releases hazy IPA inspired by 50th season of 'Survivor'

Four-packs of Coconut Etiquette come packaged in a castaway-themed crate that also contains a pint glass and a bandana.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Dogfish Head survivor beer Provided Image/Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head has released Coconut Etiquette, a 'Survivor'-inspired beer that is packaged in a wooden crate that also contains a sticker, a pint glass and a buff.

Dogfish Head has released a tropical-island inspired beer to coincide with the Season 50 finale of "Survivor." 

Coconut Etiquette is a hazy IPA brewed with toasted coconut, dehydrated coconut water and passionfruit. The 6.2% ABV beer celebrates the longevity of the reality show. The 50th season ends May 20.

MORE: Streaming guide: New Apple TV show finds horrors at the shore

The limited edition beer is being sold in a wooden, castaway-themed crate that contains four cans, a pint glass, sticker and a "Survivor" buff — a bandana worn to signify a contestants' team. The packages cost $50 and are limited to one per person.

The pint glasses, buffs and stickers also are available separately on Dogfish Head's website

"Survivor" debuted on CBS in 2000. The show places contestants in a remote location, often an island, where they must find food, shelter and warmth while also enduring physical challenges and puzzles. The contestants periodically vote to remove people until there is a winner. For the 50th season, which takes place in Fiji, challenges were selected based on a fan vote. 

Dogfish Head initially released Coconut Etiquette in February at its taproom in Milton, Delaware, for the season premiere. The brewery said cans sold out quickly, though draft pours continued throughout the day, and many people took home the branded glasses. 

"I've watched Survivor alongside my family for years, so when the opportunity came about to collaborate with the show to celebrate their 50th season, I couldn't have been more excited," Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione said in a statement. "Working alongside my fellow brewers, we wanted to create a reward-worthy beer embodying the show's island setting. Together, we landed on a beautifully refreshing hazy IPA with all the tropical aromas and flavors you'd expect to find on a jaunt around a Fijian paradise."

Dogfish Head plans to hold additional drops for the package on Wednesday, May 6, and Monday, May 11. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Philadelphia Survivor TV Dogfish Head

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