Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado sweepstakes continue

December 19, 2018
Not much has changed for the Phillies since their most recent move — signing Andrew McCutchen to a three-year. $5 million deal last week. They're still reportedly in pursuit of Bryce Harper and Machado.
Phillies met with agent scott boras regarding bryce harper at gm and winter meetings, and manny machado will travel to meet with Phillies Thursday. they and chisox are the 2 teams known to be interested in both mega stars. though the chances of 1 team signing both seems remote.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 18, 2018
If nothing else, the Phillies are clearly in the mix as one of the final teams still looking to sign one of the two super stars. Machado's visit could bring news with it Thursday, with Harper likely to wait things out until he gets a perfect deal.
As we sit tight and await further developments, we once again offer you our live chat/open thread to follow along with every rumor, development and relevant news item to the MLB offseason:
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports