More Sports:

December 19, 2018

Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado sweepstakes continue

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce Harper Manny Machado Gary A. Vasquez/Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Not much has changed for the Phillies since their most recent move — signing Andrew McCutchen to a three-year. $5 million deal last week. They're still reportedly in pursuit of Bryce Harper and Machado.

If nothing else, the Phillies are clearly in the mix as one of the final teams still looking to sign one of the two super stars. Machado's visit could bring news with it Thursday, with Harper likely to wait things out until he gets a perfect deal.

As we sit tight and await further developments, we once again offer you our live chat/open thread to follow along with every rumor, development and relevant news item to the MLB offseason:


Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Manny Machado Bryce Harper Andrew McCutchen

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Carter Hart is ready for his Flyers debut — 'Tuesday night will be really special for me'
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Parenting

Here's to a Merry (blended) Christmas
Baby Christmas blurred

Concerts

Camden’s BB&T Pavilion named No. 2 outdoor amphitheater in the world
Carroll - Camden Rising at BB&T Pavilion

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Holiday

Keep the Christmas spirit at Tinsel's first New Year's Eve party
tinsel stairs

Media

TV anchor, Moorestown native battling cancer fired by Sinclair Broadcasting
Alex George Broadcaster

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved