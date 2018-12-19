Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado sweepstakes continue

Not much has changed for the Phillies since their most recent move — signing Andrew McCutchen to a three-year. $5 million deal last week. They're still reportedly in pursuit of Bryce Harper and Machado.

If nothing else, the Phillies are clearly in the mix as one of the final teams still looking to sign one of the two super stars. Machado's visit could bring news with it Thursday, with Harper likely to wait things out until he gets a perfect deal.

As we sit tight and await further developments, we once again offer you our live chat/open thread to follow along with every rumor, development and relevant news item to the MLB offseason:





