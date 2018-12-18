Bryce Harper has been talking to Rhys Hoskins about playing in Philly

Rhys Hoskins is really excited about the Phillies this year.

Don't let his cool, calm demeanor or his deep, quiet voice fool you — the 25-year-old slugger wants to win, and he wants to do it in Philadelphia.

Tuesday, less than a week away from Christmas, Hoskins wasn't doing his holiday shopping or getting ready for time with family. He was in South Philadelphia, standing quietly in the back of a Phillies press conference watching his team introduce Andrew McCutchen as the newest Phillie.

"I think we've got some pretty good baseball players so far," Hoskins told a gaggle of reporters after the short event concluded. "It's really exciting, [adding] a couple more veteran guys in [Jean] Sergua and Cutch, which I think will really add to the clubhouse presence, especially when we get late in the year.

"I think we've already gotten better as a baseball team, how are you disappointed with that? I think if spring training started right now we would be a better baseball team now than we were at the end of last season."

Phillies fans are hoping they get even better before pitchers and catchers report in February.

Hoskins, it happens, shares an agent with Bryce Harper, the biggest free agent name left on the market and arguably the biggest free agent opportunity for any team in quite a few years. Is it safe to assume the two players have been in touch?

"Probably safe to assume that, yeah," Hoskins, who will likely assume full time first base duties next season, said. "It's just more of me offering any look into what this city is like, what the organization is like, what the clubhouse is like, what [manager Gabe Kapler] is like. It's me offering info to him, if he wants it, and I have expressed to him I'm here to chat if he wants it."

Hoskins clearly wants to give Harper space to make his big decision, but won’t hesitate to talk up the quickly improving baseball environment in Philadelphia.

"I think winning, the improved season, does that itself," Hoskins said of the Phillies becoming a more attractive free agent destination. "You heard Cutch talk, he saw it first hand when he came as a visitor last year. He saw something special was brewing here and I would agree with him. There is a plethora of young talent here."

Evan Macy/for PhillyVoice Evan Macy/for PhillyVoice Andrew McCutchen is introduced as a Phillie.

