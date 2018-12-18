More Sports:

December 18, 2018

Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Phillies continue pursuit of Manny Machado, Bryce Harper

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Will Manny Machado be in red pinstripes next season?

MLB free agency can feel like a crawl sometimes.

If you remember, last season it took until March for Jake Arrieta to pick a team — as he signed with the Phillies after spring training had begun.

For Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, things may or may not be drawn out that long. We know Machado is scheduled to visit the Phillies Thursday, right after visiting the Yankees Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if he'll make his decision following these visit (which also include a pop into the White Sox in South Chicago).

Any news breaking today will be of the surprise variety, though we may know more about the Phillies further offseason plans after a 2 p.m. press conference today at Citizens Bank Park where the team is set to introduce Andrew McCutchen to the local media.

As always, check back or keep open the below open thread/live stream for all your Phillies and MB hot stove news:


