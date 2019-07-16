Live MLB trade deadline tracker: Phillies have real interest in Arizona LHP Robbie Ray

Yes, it is hard to really think about making trades to upgrade your team when your team is arguably playing like " an embarrassment."

Monday's 16-2 trouncing by the Dodgers hardly inspires faith that the team should be buyers this summer. But the Phillies are still firmly entrenched in the race for the second Wild Card spot in the National League, and are in clear need of some help if they want to stay there and make the postseason for the first time since 2011.

On Monday, we outlined a report that the team was not only interested in Toronto's Marcus Stroman, but actively scouting him. We have a similar report to look into today, as the Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray is also apparently very much on Philly's radar:

Later tweets added the Brewers and Yankees to the list of teams interested in Ray.

Like Stroman, Ray is under team control through the 2020 season. The Phillies very clearly need help in their starting rotation not only down the stretch this year, but next year as well. Which is why it makes much more sense for them to look for a player long term, not as a rental.

Ray is 7-6 with 145 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched. He has a 3.81 ERA but walks are a concern, as he has issued 56 free passes — the most in the NL. Two seasons ago, Ray went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA and was an All-Star. Last year, he was 6-2 with a 3.93 ERA in only 20 starts.

The the 27-year-old is also a left-hander, which is something the Phillies currently lack in their starting five, making him an even better fit.

The trade deadline remains around two weeks away, but with no August waiver deadline, it is expected that many more moves will be made, and they could happen at any time.

While the Phillies front office surely wants to see more from its squad before it decides whether to buy prior to the July 31 deadline, there is no shortage of information floating around.

Follow our daily live stream/open thread to keep tabs on all the latest rumors and developments as what is sure to be a wild end to the month quickly approaches.





Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports