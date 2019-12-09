More Sports:

December 09, 2019

Eagles vs. Giants: Live updates, and open thread

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks to his huddle during the first quarter.

The Philadelphia Eagles head into Week 14 in desperate need of a win against the hapless New York Giants, a team on an eight-game losing streak that is starting Eli Manning over Daniel Jones.

The Eagles will be without DE Derek Barnett, RB Jordan Howard, WR Nelson Agholor, and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, in addition to a slew of other players on IR. The Giants, meanwhile, don't have much in the way of guys on IR, but they do have six players on their injury report who were listed as out. You can find the final Eagles-Giants injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles must slow down Saquon Barkley, something they were unable to do in 2018, despite sweeping the Giants. Their pass rush must also win matchups against a bad Giants offensive line, forcing Eli Manning into quick throws. Offensively, in heavy rain, Carson Wentz must be careful with the football, and not turn it over via untimely fumbles.

The Eagles opened as 8.5-point favorites, but the line moved to 9.5 when it was announced that Manning would start. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup.

Feel free to discuss the game below.


