Live updates/open thread: Eagles 7, Browns 0, preseason game No. 2

The Philadelphia Eagles' ramp up to the regular season continues on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. EST when they'll face the Cleveland Browns in preseason game No. 2.

In his press conference on Friday, Nick Sirianni declined to indicate whether the starters would play or not, but after a decent enough showing in joint practices in Berea, coupled with pouring rain today in Cleveland, the Birds' first-teamers will get the day off.



Earlier this morning, we noted five players to watch closely in this matchup. They are all backups, of course.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section and follow our live tracker for all the latest analysis.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader