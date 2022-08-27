Live updates/open thread: Dolphins 27, Eagles 3

The end of the NFL offseason is near, as the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Miami Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. EST in their third and final preseason game. They will almost certainly rest all starters and anyone of particular importance.

There are still players competing for roster spots, but this game is probably for the diehards only. As noted in our final practice notes of training camp, here are the five players I'll be watching:

QB Reid Sinnett: Do the Eagles have room for a third quarterback on their roster? Can Sinnett close the preseason strongly and ensure his seat at the table? TE Grant Calcaterra: Calcaterra has shown receiving chops in his limited time in practice, but he hasn't yet played in a preseason game. OL Jack Anderson: I think that nine Eagles offensive linemen are locks to make the team. If they keep 10, the tenth guy could be Anderson. He could use a strong showing to close out his camp. LB Davion Taylor: Taylor was brutally bad in the second preseason game against the Browns. He needs to show that he can bounce back from that and regain the trust of the defensive staff. S Reed Blankenship: This is a roster worthy-player, in my opinion. I'd keep him over some of the other veteran safeties vying for spots on the roster. We'll see.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section and follow our live tracker for all the latest analysis.



