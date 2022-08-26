Eagles-Dolphins 2022 training camp joint-practice notes, Day 16: A weird end to camp

August 26, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles training camp is officially over, and it went out on a weird note. It was announced in the morning on Thursday that the Miami Dolphins canceled practice because a stomach bug that affected many of their players. And so, the Eagles held a regular old practice, sans the Dolphins, at the Dolphins' facilities in the extreme heat in Miami Gardens. It was a short practice, but as always, we have notes.
• It has been weeks since Jalen Hurts last threw an INT during an Eagles practice. Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94.1 WIP, sitting with me at an airport bar, says that it was August 6, which was the Eagles' seventh practice of camp. He estimated that it has been over 150 pass attempts since his last INT. Well, that run ended today, as Hurts threw two picks, and he nearly threw a third.
Hurts Verdict: Hurts only attempted around 15 passes, and 20 percent of them were either picked or nearly picked. I think we can call that a stock down day. 📉
That said, I would like to revisit Wednesday's practice, when I was torn between stock down and stock neutral, but settled on stock down, with the following explanation.
The Eagles' offense conducted 11-on-11's on the far field, while the defense practiced right in front of the media from the sideline bleachers. As such, it was a little easier to see the defense today, but I did my best to watch both fields.
With that disclaimer in place, if Jalen Hurts completed a pass more than 15 yards down the field today during 11-on-11s, I didn't see it. Checkdown city. Hurts seemed willing to give his wide receivers chances of making plays on the ball down the field last week in joint practices against the Browns, who were missing starting corners Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome. On Wednesday, with better corners patrolling the secondary, Hurts took fewer chances with the football.
Hurts verdict: It has been a while since Hurts has thrown an INT in practice, and that's great! Today was a snooze fest from the first-team offense, though. You would certainly like to see the quarterback try to push the ball down the field more than he did. 📉
On the other field, Tua Tagovailoa was connecting on throws to all areas of the field, and the ball rarely hit the ground. While I believe that Hurts is the better overall player, Tagovailoa was a much better passer today.
Nick Sirianni today said that Hurts had his best practice since he has been the head coach of the team.
"I thought Jalen was outstanding in yesterday's practice," Sirianni said. "I mean, to me, Jalen's practice yesterday was the best practice he's had as an Eagle since I've been here. I can't speak for the year before I got here. What he was doing with the football and being able to go through reads and the progressions that fast and getting the ball to where it needed to go, I thought, was unbelievable.
"There was a play on third down. We're running some sort of slant to A.J. They took it away by coverage, and it was third and five. And he checks it down quickly to the tight end, to Jack Stoll, over the ball. He did the same thing on another slant to A.J. when he went over top to DeVonta. I'm not sure on all the times I've ever been a part of that play, I've never seen the ball go there and Jalen found it and figured out how to get it there.
"It was just happening. Everything was happening so quick for him -- not quick for him -- actually it seemed like everything had slowed down for him and he was getting the ball out on time. And I just thought he was at the top of his game yesterday. And that's a great development for us."
I can certainly see where Hurts probably had a better day from Sirianni's vantage point, decision-wise, than what reporters could see from 60-100 yards away through binoculars. But best day? Eh, come on. I'll bump yesterday's practice up to stock neutral.
Overall, I thought Hurts had an encouraging camp. He did not make the kind of leap that Carson Wentz did from 2016 to 2017, because he just does not have the same kind of ability that Wentz had, but there were also plenty of signs of improvement, and he looks like a more polished quarterback in 2022. We'll get to more on that after the Eagles' final preseason game.
• Brandon and I have discussed this a few times on the podcast, but Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal are going to pose problems for opposing slot corners. If the opposing defense has some shrimpy slot corner, Pascal can bully him. Today, for example, Pascal got separation from Maddox on a physical route that ended up as a TD.
If the opposing defense employs a more physical slot corner, there's a good chance that guy won't be able to match Watkins' speed, and could be susceptible to big plays down the field.
It will be interesting to see how the Eagles' offensive staff distributes snaps between Watkins and Pascal from week to week throughout the season, and if it's matchup-based.
• DeVonta Smith did push ups after practice to atone for a bad drop in the red zone today. He spoke after practice about how he has bulked up this season, and I agree that he definitely looks bigger. Last year he was one of the skinniest NFL players I've ever seen. To be clear, he's still very skinny, just somewhat less so.
It should probably be noted that one of the concerns about Smith this time last year was whether his small frame would be able to hold up in the NFL. So far so good — he played in all 18 games as a rookie.
• Since we're not going to get an injury report for a while, we may as well post the injuries from yesterday's practice:
Relatively speaking, the Eagles should enter their Week 1 matchup this season in Detroit as a healthy football team, especially compared with the rest of the NFC East. For example:
• Here are the five players I'm most looking forward to watching in the final preseason game on Saturday night:
• Throughout training camp, we have had occasional one-on-one interviews with Eagles beat writers / other media folks while the players are stretching and doing other boring stuff, as well as our regular post-practice podcast recaps. On Thursday Brandon and I had a long chat with Eagles preseason color analyst Ross Tucker. Oh, and here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.
Within those beat writer interviews, I'm asking each writer four different questions:
The predictions so far:
|Writer
|Record
|Playoffs
|Playoff wins?
|Hurts in 2023?
|7/27: Eliot Shorr-Parks, WIP
|10-7
|Yes
|None
|Yes
|7/29: Jeff McLane, Inquirer
|10-7
|Yes
|None
|No
|7/30: Bo Wulf, The Athletic
|11-6
|Yes
|One win, over the Vikings
|Yes
|8/2: Les Bowen, NJ.com
|11-6
|Yes
|One win, over the 49ers
|Undecided
|8/4: Fran Duffy, Eagles
|17-0
|Yes
|One win, unspecified over which team
|Yes
|8/9: Reuben Frank, NBC Philly
|12-5
|Yes
|One win, over the 49ers
|Yes
|8/10: Mike Quick, Eagles
|11-6
|Yes
|Declined to answer
|Yes
|8/16: Zach Berman, The Athletic
|10-7
|Yes
|One win, unspecified over which team
|Leaning yes
|8/24: Dave Zangaro, NBC Philly
|12-5
|Yes
|One win, over the Saints
|Yes
|8/25: Ross Tucker, Ross Tucker Football Podcast
|11-6
|Yes
|Two wins, over the Vikings and Rams
|Yes
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader