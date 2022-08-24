Eagles trim roster to 80 players

NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Here's what the Philadelphia Eagles did to get there:

• TE Tyree Jackson is headed to Reserve/PUP: With Jackson and Brett Toth (below) now on Reserve/PUP, those players will miss at least the first four games of the season, but they will no longer count toward the Eagles' roster until they are activated.

Entering 2021 training camp, Jackson was thought of as an intriguing developmental player who was transitioning from quarterback to tight end. At 6'7, 249 pounds, Jackson has excellent size for the position, and athleticism to go along it with. However, being new to the position, it was expected that progress would come along slowly.

Jackson exceeded expectations, making several nice plays each day throughout camp, while showing surprisingly good hands and continuously improved route running, to the point where he was looking like a lock to make the team. Unfortunately, Jackson injured his back (an 8-10 week injury) during joint practices against the Patriots, causing him to miss eight regular season games. In the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against Dallas, Jackson caught his first career TD pass, but he also tore an ACL later in that game.

Jackson remains an intriguing player that the team will try to continue to develop, but for now he is still rehabbing his knee.

• OL Brett Toth is headed to Reserve/PUP: Toth also tore an ACL in that Week 18 game against Dallas. He has mostly played at offensive tackle for the Eagles, but interestingly, he played center in that matchup.

Toth has appeared in nine games in the Eagles' regular offense over the last two years, despite being a fringe roster guy who has ping-ponged back and forth between the Eagles and Cardinals. He could serve as a reinforcement later i nthe season, if needed.

• They cut RB DeAndre Torrey: With a number of running backs dinged up, the Eagles signed Torrey deep into camp to help get them through the second preseason game.



• They cut OT Jarrid Williams: Williams has been on and off the roster twice now this summer. With Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard no longer concussed, Williams was no longer needed. He struggled in the Eagles' second preseason game against the Browns.



• They cut CB Josh Blackwell: Blackwell had 0 career INTs at Duke, but a 4.34 40 at Duke's pro day was certain to get him a look in someone's camp, and the Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent. He did not stand out, but could get another shot somewhere on a practice squad because of his speed.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader