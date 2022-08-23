Eagles are a dark horse for the Super Bowl, says Football Outsiders editor

Put Football Outsiders creator and editor-in-chief Aaron Schatz on the bandwagon.

Appearing on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Tuesday morning, Schatz had the Eagles as a dark horse to reach Super Bowl LVII.

Said Schatz:

"I have a dark horse: The Philadelphia Eagles to come out of the NFC. Love the people that they've added this offseason, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, A.J. Brown. I do think Jalen Hurts can be good enough with all the talent around him. And they have the easiest projected schedule in the league by our numbers." [GMFB]

Bold prediction? Maybe, but not one I think anybody in Philadelphia would get too upset over. Hype fully takes over at this time of year, especially after the kind of offseason the Eagles had and the promise shown so far in the preseason.

As of Tuesday, the Eagles have the 12th best odds to win the Super Bowl at 22-1 and the sixth best to win the NFC at 11-1, according to DraftKings.

As Schatz mentioned, getting Reddick, Bradberry, and Brown, along with the additions of Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Cam Jurgens through the draft have made the Eagles a better team and one of the more interesting ones to follow heading into the 2022 season.

They'll be looking to return to the playoffs following a surprise appearance in 2021 under then-first-year coach Nick Sirianni, but, as said numerous times already, how far they go ultimately depends on the progress of Jalen Hurts under center.

The projected lax schedule, which may have just gotten a little easier with Washington DE Chase Young not available for the Week 3 matchup, is a big plus too. After all, the Eagles had an easy schedule in 2017 and look where that ended up.

There are still a few weeks until the regular season finally kicks off in Detroit on Sept. 11, but we're getting closer and closer.

