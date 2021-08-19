Live updates/open thread recap: Eagles vs. Patriots

After wrapping up a pair of joint practices on Monday and Tuesday this week, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in both teams' second preseason game.

In their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago, Nick Sirianni was true to his word when he said that every available player would play, "for the most part." For the most part, they did, as Miles Sanders was the lone healthy player who did not participate. It is expected that, again, for the most part, all available players will be a go.

Earlier this morning, we pointed out five things to watch tonight, but obviously, Jalen Hurts' play is of the most significance, as it has been throughout training camp, and will continue to be throughout the rest of this season.

For the true gambling "enthusiasts," the Eagles are 1.5 point underdogs, according to the odds at Pickswise. Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section and follow our live tracker for all the latest analysis.

