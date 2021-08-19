More Sports:

August 19, 2021

Live updates/open thread recap: Eagles vs. Patriots

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
081921JalenHurts Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

After wrapping up a pair of joint practices on Monday and Tuesday this week, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in both teams' second preseason game.

In their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago, Nick Sirianni was true to his word when he said that every available player would play, "for the most part." For the most part, they did, as Miles Sanders was the lone healthy player who did not participate. It is expected that, again, for the most part, all available players will be a go.

Earlier this morning, we pointed out five things to watch tonight, but obviously, Jalen Hurts' play is of the most significance, as it has been throughout training camp, and will continue to be throughout the rest of this season. 

For the true gambling "enthusiasts," the Eagles are 1.5 point underdogs, according to the odds at Pickswise. Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section and follow our live tracker for all the latest analysis.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly. 

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Pickswise Eagles open thread

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

5 ways to achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

TV

Julie Bowen shares story of helping N.J. woman who fainted at Utah park on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Julie Bowen Jimmy Kimmel Live

Prevention

In Philly, COVID-19 booster shots will be given through existing vaccine providers, officials say
COVID-19 boosters Philly

Transportation

SEPTA replaces sitting benches with 'leaners,' upsets some riders
SEPTA Leaner Benches

Family-Friendly

Kids get in for free at Museum of the American Revolution this Labor Day
Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved