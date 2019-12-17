Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll

The best botanical garden holiday lights in the whole country are in Pennsylvania.

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County, was chosen as the top spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice poll.

During "A Longwood Christmas," more than 500,000 lights cover 150 trees on the grounds, and the rooms in the conservatory are filled with Christmas trees, decorations and more lights.

For 2019, Longwood Gardens transformed its Music Room into a candy shop with the help of Shane's Confectionery in Philadelphia.

Longwood Gardens is located at 1001 Longwood Road in Kennett Square. "A Longwood Christmas" can be viewed through Jan. 5.



It's the only Pennsylvania botanical garden to make USA Today's list. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia, placed second, while Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, came in third.

Experts picked the initial 20 nominees for the 10Best list, and then the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.



