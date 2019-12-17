More Culture:

December 17, 2019

Longwood Gardens has best garden holiday lights, according to USA Today poll

The Kennett Square attraction features half a million lights

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens has the best botanical garden holiday light display, according to USA Today's 10Best poll. 'A Longwood Christmas' can be viewed through Jan. 5.

The best botanical garden holiday lights in the whole country are in Pennsylvania.

Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County, was chosen as the top spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice poll.

Details on the 2019 Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum

During "A Longwood Christmas," more than 500,000 lights cover 150 trees on the grounds, and the rooms in the conservatory are filled with Christmas trees, decorations and more lights.

For 2019, Longwood Gardens transformed its Music Room into a candy shop with the help of Shane's Confectionery in Philadelphia.

Longwood Gardens is located at 1001 Longwood Road in Kennett Square. "A Longwood Christmas" can be viewed through Jan. 5.

It's the only Pennsylvania botanical garden to make USA Today's list. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia, placed second, while Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine, came in third.

Experts picked the initial 20 nominees for the 10Best list, and then the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

