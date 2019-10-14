More Culture:

October 14, 2019

The L.A. Kings are very tired of their Taylor Swift curse

The Reading native's "1989" tour has cursed several teams, apparently

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Taylor Swift is apparently causing all kinds of bad blood. The Los Angeles Kings will cover the Berks County native's banner in the Staples Center after concerned fans reached out to the team about it allegedly being cursed.

The Los Angeles Kings would like you to know that the reason they've played so poorly since winning the 2014 Stanley Cup is because of a cursed Taylor Swift banner that hangs at the Staples Center. 

The L.A. Kings will now cover the Berks County, Pennsylvania, native's "most sold-out performances" banner during home games, after a number of concerned fans reached out to the team on Twitter, Deadline reported. The banner was hung in Swift's honor in August 2015 for her 16 sold-out shows at the arena during her "1989" World Tour. 

The problem is the L.A. Kings were really good at hockey prior to this. They won the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cups, and in 2013, the Kings went to the Western Conference finals. But that changed in 2015.  In fact, last year the team had the worst record in the conference and the second-worst in the entire league. 

There's only one possible logical explanation for this: They were cursed by Taylor Swift. The team has been undefeated at home since covering the banner, so, obviously, it's working. 

If that isn't enough proof, may I remind you that Swift is accused of cursing multiple baseball teams in 2015 during her "1989" World Tour. Noticing a pattern yet? 

The story goes that the Houston Astros, who had emerged from a years-long rebuilding process, were finally at the top of the American League West in 2015 – that is, before Swift performed at Minute Maid Park that September. The team then lost seven of eight games following her gig. 

The Nationals had been leading the National League East prior to Swift's concert at Nationals Park in July 2015. Two days after she performed, the stadium lost power, play was suspended, their record plummeted, and the Nats eventually missed making the postseason.

That's not all. The San Diego Padres posted an 11-18 record following Swift's concerts at Petco Park in August 2015, and thus failed to make the playoffs, too.

So, there you have it. Swift's "1989" tour clearly cursed a number of professional sports teams. But this unfortunately does not explain the Philadelphia Phillies problems, Swift played at Lincoln Financial Field in 2015.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved