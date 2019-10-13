More News:

October 13, 2019

A glowing orange 'Hunter's Moon' will light up the sky on Sunday

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Moon
Hunter's Moon October Philadelphia PA Images/Sipa USA

October's full moon, otherwise known as the 'Hunter's Moon,' will reach its peak fullness at 5:08 p.m. on Sunday. The moon will appear full until Tuesday morning.

There's a full moon upon us for the month of October, and this bright orange moon, known as the "Hunter's Moon," will grace our skies Sunday though Tuesday. 

The full moon will reach its peak fullness at 5:08 p.m. on Sunday and will appear full until Tuesday morning. The peak time to catch a look at this full moon is Sunday night, five to 10 minutes before the moonrise, around 6:40 p.m. 

The Hunter's Moon refers to October's full moon. The earliest use of the term was found in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1710. The name refers to the beginning of hunting season, according to the Farmer's Almanac. By this time of the year, fields have typically been harvested and the leaves are starting to fall, which allows hunters to see animals better. This moon is also the closest full moon to the autumn equinox.

Other names come from the Algonquin tribe, including Travel Moon and Dying Grass Moon. These names are believed to refer to the beginning of fall season and colder weather, when plants begin to die and birds as well as other animals begin to migrate. 

There are only two more moons left for the rest of the year. November will have a "Frost Moon" on Nov. 12, and December will have a "Full Cold Moon" on Dec. 12. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Moon Philadelphia Fall Astronomy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Weekend

Roundup of things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13
Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved