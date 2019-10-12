Central Pennsylvania high school nails a perfect reverse Philly Special

The Eagles' fabled Philly Special has been run by a number of teams, big and small, since Doug Pederson stunned the world in Super Bowl LII. But I can't remember seeing a mirrored version of the play, until Friday night.

New Oxford High School in Adams County, Pennsylvania, broke out a tweaked version of everyone's favorite trick play in their matchup against Red Lion Senior High School.

It worked perfectly, including a fake-out audible at the line that would put a smile on Nick Foles' face:

Here's another, slightly more centered angle from the end zone:

That's some beautiful execution. I also like that, in Philly Special fashion, New Oxford called the play right before the end of the half. The only way to improve it would be going for two, in true Doug Pederson fashion.

Other teams running the Philly Special is such a fun phenomenon. The Eagles winning the Super Bowl was momentous on its own, but the fact that Pederson and the team managed to leave an indelible mark on football play calling makes it even more satisfying.

Ultimately, Friday's matchup wasn't as closely-contested as Super Bowl LII: the Colonials went on to beat Red Lion, 27-0.

