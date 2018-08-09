More Events:

August 09, 2018

At Kölsch Fest, your glass is always full

Love City Brewing will serve the German beer in the traditional German way – the beer keeps comin' until you say 'Stop!'

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
beer in stange glass Photo by Paloma A./on Unsplash

Cheers to the weekend!

It's not Oktoberfest season, yet, but there's a new event happening this Sunday that should help make the wait a little more bearable.

Love City Brewing, which opened in Philadelphia's Callowhill neighborhood in April, is hosting Kölsch Fest, an all-day drinking event.

According to Love City, the beer keeps comin' until you say, "Stop!"

Love City has brewed their version of Kölsch, a style of beer originally from Cologne, Germany.

The light-colored beer – think of it as a hybrid between a lager and a pilsner – is traditionally served in a straight-sided glass called a stange.

At Love City's Kölsch Fest, $5 will get you a commemorative stange glass to take home, plus a coaster. 

During the event, servers will refill empty glasses with fresh, chilled Kölsch, using hash marks on your coaster to keep track, until the coaster is placed on top of your glass, which signals that you're ready to call it quits.

In Cologne, Kölsch would be served the exact same way.

The event will run noon to 6 p.m. No need to make reservations.

Kölsch Fest

Sunday, Aug. 12
Noon to 6 p.m. | $5 for a glass; pay-as-you-go
Love City Brewing
1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 398-1900

