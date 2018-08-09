At Kölsch Fest, your glass is always full

It's not Oktoberfest season, yet, but there's a new event happening this Sunday that should help make the wait a little more bearable.

Love City Brewing, which opened in Philadelphia's Callowhill neighborhood in April, is hosting Kölsch Fest, an all-day drinking event.

According to Love City, the beer keeps comin' until you say, "Stop!"

Love City has brewed their version of Kölsch, a style of beer originally from Cologne, Germany.

The light-colored beer – think of it as a hybrid between a lager and a pilsner – is traditionally served in a straight-sided glass called a stange.

At Love City's Kölsch Fest, $5 will get you a commemorative stange glass to take home, plus a coaster.



During the event, servers will refill empty glasses with fresh, chilled Kölsch, using hash marks on your coaster to keep track, until the coaster is placed on top of your glass, which signals that you're ready to call it quits.



In Cologne, Kölsch would be served the exact same way.

The event will run noon to 6 p.m. No need to make reservations.

Sunday, Aug. 12

Noon to 6 p.m. | $5 for a glass; pay-as-you-go

Love City Brewing

1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

(215) 398-1900



