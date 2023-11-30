Montgomery County man, 84, allegedly killed his wife during an argument about their cat, authorities say

A Lower Pottsgrove Township man is accused of beating his wife to death when an argument about money for their cat's veterinary care turned physical, authorities say.

Barton Seltmann, 84, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Margaret Seltmann, 85, Tuesday inside their home, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Police responded to a 911 call from Barton Seltman at 2:26 p.m. about his unresponsive wife. They allegedly found him on the rear porch, with blood on his hands, face and clothing. He was transported to Pottstown Hospital to be treated for a hand injury. Margaret was found inside the home, "obviously deceased," according to police.

Evidence indicates Margaret was struck multiple times in the head while lying on the kitchen floor, according to authorities. An autopsy determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and the manner of death was homicide, the D.A.'s Office said.

The joint homicide investigation is being led by Lower Pottsgrove police and Montgomery County detectives.

Barton Seltmann was placed in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.