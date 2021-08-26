Lyft, Uber drivers hospitalized after pair of shootings in Philly

A pair of shootings in Philadelphia Wednesday evening left two ridesharing drivers and a passenger injured and hospitalized.

A Lyft driver and his passenger were shot multiple times around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of North 63rd and Arch streets in West Philly, police said.

The 46-year-old Lyft driver was shot once in the thigh, while the 20-year-old passenger was shot twice in the foot, according to police.

Both the Lyft driver and his passenger were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition, police said.

More than 20 shell casings were discovered by police at the scene, 6ABC reported. No weapons have been recovered yet.

An Uber driver was shot several times about an hour later around 6:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Taney Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue in North Philly, according to police.

Police said that the 44-year-old Uber driver was caught in the crossfire of three men firing at each other and was shot several times in the side of the head.

The Uber driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition, police said. Dozens of shell casings were found at the scene.

Police have yet to identify or arrest any suspects. Police also have not said if the two shootings were connected. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Philly police at (215) 686-TIPS.