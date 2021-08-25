More News:

August 25, 2021

Archdiocese of Philadelphia students, teachers required to wear masks in school

The mandate will be reevaluated regularly based on local COVID-19 transmission levels

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools mask mandate Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is strongly recommending school teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated for the upcoming academic year.

When Archdiocese of Philadelphia school students and teachers return to the classroom next month for the upcoming academic year, masks will be required once again.

The Archdiocese's COVID-19 mask mandate will be in place for a second-straight year for all school students, teachers, staff and visitors. The requirement will apply to all of the Archdiocese's elementary, secondary and special education schools in Philadelphia and suburban counties.

The Archdiocese will regularly reevaluate its mask mandate based upon local COVID-19 transmission levels. The entire Philly region is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant has led to an uptick in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Archdiocesan schools are planning to conduct full-time, in-person learning for a second-straight academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks were required to be worn in school buildings last year, also.

The Archdiocese is not requiring school teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated when classes resume in September, the Inquirer reported

But all Philly Catholics, including Archdiocesan employees, have been strongly recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine unless they have a medical exemption. The Archdiocese has also instructed its priests to not help parishioners with seeking religious exemptions, saying that the vaccines are "morally acceptable," CBS3 reported.

The School District of Philadelphia is requiring all teachers and students to wear masks when the upcoming academic year gets underway next week. All city school district staff must also be fully vaccinated

When the CDC released updated mask-wearing recommendations for all Americans in July, the public health agency urged anyone entering a school building to wear a mask. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also recommended the wearing of masks by all students, teachers and staff in schools this upcoming academic year. 

Philly reimplemented its indoor mask mandate for public settings earlier this month. Businesses and public indoor spaces that can verify that everyone, including staff and customers, is fully vaccinated are exempt from the requirement. Masks also are now required for unseated, outdoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Archdiocese of Philadelphia Philadelphia Learning School District of Philadelphia Coronavirus Teachers Classroom Students Vaccinations Masks Schools Face Masks Pennsylvania Vaccines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL agents vote Eagles' Howie Roseman as the least trustworthy GM in the league
102919HowieRoseman

Sponsored

What’s next for Philly’s real estate market?
Northern Liberties View 1

Media

Longtime 6ABC meteorologist David Murphy to retire next month
David Murphy 6ABC meteorologist

Adult Health

Your eyes may be a window to your Alzheimer's risk
Alzheimer's eye scan

Government

New Jersey's gas tax to drop more than 8 cents per gallon in October
82421 New Jersey gas tax dropping

Food & Drink

Evil Genius Beer Co. to host Food Truck Festival in Fishtown this fall
Evil Genius Brewing Food Truck Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved