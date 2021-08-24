More News:

August 24, 2021

Philly school board members set to vote on mandatory vaccinations for all district employees

Tuesday evening's school board meeting can be streamed live online

By Brooks Holton
School District of Philadelphia's board will vote whether to require all 19,000 district employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The plan is supported by the district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which represents more than 13,000 public school teachers to counselors, secretaries, nurses and food service managers in the city.

With in-person classes set to resume in a week, the School District of Philadelphia is poised to require its 19,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district's board of education is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to vote on a measure that would make vaccine shots mandatory for Philadelphia public school teachers and other district employees. The board's meeting and the members' vote can be streamed live on the school district's website.

The vaccination requirement is supported by Superintendent William Hite, board members and leaders of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, which represents more than 13,000 district teachers to counselors, secretaries, nurses and food service managers. 

"With the delta variant surging, we cannot let our pandemic fatigue and desire to return to 'normal' allow us to collectively shirk our responsibility to keep our communities safe from this virus," PFT President Jerry Jordan said in support of a vaccine mandate. "The desire to ensure the safety of all of our young people and the educators who serve them should not be a partisan issue."

What remains to be seen is how and when the mandate will be implemented, if it is approved. The resolution drafted to create the mandate states an employee can request an exemption based on "certain documented medical circumstances or sincerely held religious beliefs."

"The thing we are trying to resolve right now is all of the information that individuals need in order to get the vaccine and whatever the consequences may be if, in fact, individuals choose not to," Hite said during an Aug. 19 meeting at district headquarters.

It's also unclear exactly how many school district employees are not vaccinated for the coronavirus. Information from the board estimates "several thousand employees" have not yet gotten their shots, but a district spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that the district hasn't been keeping track of vaccination data.

"I don't anticipate pushback except from the individuals who may be anti-vaxers," Hite said previously. "We have anti-maskers; we have anti-testers, so it would be the same type of pushback that we're getting on things like mandating masks."

To accommodate employees who strongly oppose inoculation, the school district could follow the lead of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who on Monday announced that every teacher across the state must either be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or be subjected to regular COVID-19 testing at least once or twice a week.

Hite, however, has said that the district already plans to test employees weekly during the academic year. Students will not be subjected to testing unless they experience symptoms or are a close contact of someone who tested positive.

Teachers and students must wear masks when the district resumes in-person classes on Aug. 31. Most of the district's 119,000-plus students have not learned inside a classroom in more than a year. Students under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, which health experts say increases protection against the virus and decreases chances of serious illness if infected.

