More News:

May 01, 2019

Founder of Mack's Pizza in Wildwood dies at 91

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Jersey Shore
Joe Mack Pizza Wildwood Mack's Pizza /Facebook

Joe Mack opened Mack's Pizza on the Wildwood boardwalk in 1953.

Joe Mack, a luminary of pizza at the Jersey Shore, died Tuesday morning at 91 years old.

The founder of Mack's Pizza in Wildwood has boardwalk roots dating back to 1953, when his father, Anthony "Tony" Mackrone, brought his famed Trenton tomato pies to the shore.

RELATED: Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by 5-alarm fire in Ocean Grove

That year, Joe Mack opened up the iconic Mack's Pizza, which has served the Wildwood boardwalk for more than 65 years.

The Facebook account "Watch the Tramcar Please" posted a statement offering condolences to the family.

“We are very sad tonight in Wildwood, NJ to announce that our good friend Joe Mack, founder and owner of Mack’s Pizza passed away this morning," the post said. "Our condolences to the Mack Family, to all current and former employees and all Wildwoodians who for generations loved his famous Mack’s Pizza.”

The Mack family opened another Mack's Pizza location in Stone Harbor in 1987, led by Tony Mack's second-oldest grandson, Bob Moloney. Frank Mack, a cousin of Tony Manco, was a co-owner of the original Mack & Manco's in Ocean City, which has since opened several locations under the name Manco & Manco.

The Wildwood Mack's posted a statement Wednesday celebrating Joe Mack as "one of a kind."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Jersey Shore Wildwood Pizza

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2019 draft grades: Cowboys edition
050119AmariCooper

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

The Sixers' bench has been the surprise of Round 2 vs. Toronto Raptors
043019-GregMonroe-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved