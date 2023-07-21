'Madden NFL 24' rates Jalen Hurts as a top-five QB

July 21, 2023
To round out a week of "Madden" ratings drops, EA Sports has unveiled their ratings for the most prestigious position in all of sports: Quarterback.
For the launch of "Madden NFL 24," Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will have a rating of 88, which will make him the game's No. 5 quarterback going in. Here's a video that showcases the ratings for the game's top-10 QBs:
Top 10 QBs on @EAMaddenNFL: pic.twitter.com/hcU6556cg4— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023
The list is as follows:
1. Patrick Mahomes: 99
2. Joe Burrow: 95
3. Josh Allen: 94
4. Lamar Jackson: 91
5. Jalen Hurts: 88
t-6. Justin Herbert: 87
t-6. Dak Prescott: 87
8. Aaron Rodgers: 86
9. Kirk Cousins: 84
10. Tua Tagovailoa: 83
Hurts is a top-three quarterback in the league and I'd certainly have him ahead of Allen and Jackson in an overall QB rankings list, but maybe from a "Madden" perspective this makes sense with Allen's arm talent and Jackson's running ability. I haven't owned a copy of "Madden" since "Madden NFL 10," but I would've loved rolling around in the pocket with Hurts before firing the ball to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.
