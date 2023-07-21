More Sports:

July 21, 2023

'Madden NFL 24' rates Jalen Hurts as a top-five QB

'Madden NFL 24' has unveiled its ratings for quarterbacks and Jalen Hurts comes in as one of the league's best.

By Shamus Clancy
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

To round out a week of "Madden" ratings drops, EA Sports has unveiled their ratings for the most prestigious position in all of sports: Quarterback. 

For the launch of "Madden NFL 24," Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will have a rating of 88, which will make him the game's No. 5 quarterback going in. Here's a video that showcases the ratings for the game's top-10 QBs:

The list is as follows:

1. Patrick Mahomes: 99

2. Joe Burrow: 95

3. Josh Allen: 94

4. Lamar Jackson: 91

5. Jalen Hurts: 88

t-6. Justin Herbert: 87

t-6. Dak Prescott: 87

8. Aaron Rodgers: 86

9. Kirk Cousins: 84

10. Tua Tagovailoa: 83

Hurts is a top-three quarterback in the league and I'd certainly have him ahead of Allen and Jackson in an overall QB rankings list, but maybe from a "Madden" perspective this makes sense with Allen's arm talent and Jackson's running ability. I haven't owned a copy of "Madden" since "Madden NFL 10," but I would've loved rolling around in the pocket with Hurts before firing the ball to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

