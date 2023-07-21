'Madden NFL 24' rates Jalen Hurts as a top-five QB

To round out a week of "Madden" ratings drops, EA Sports has unveiled their ratings for the most prestigious position in all of sports: Quarterback.

For the launch of "Madden NFL 24," Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will have a rating of 88, which will make him the game's No. 5 quarterback going in. Here's a video that showcases the ratings for the game's top-10 QBs:

The list is as follows:

1. Patrick Mahomes: 99

2. Joe Burrow: 95

3. Josh Allen: 94

4. Lamar Jackson: 91

5. Jalen Hurts: 88

t-6. Justin Herbert: 87

t-6. Dak Prescott: 87

8. Aaron Rodgers: 86

9. Kirk Cousins: 84

10. Tua Tagovailoa: 83

Hurts is a top-three quarterback in the league and I'd certainly have him ahead of Allen and Jackson in an overall QB rankings list, but maybe from a "Madden" perspective this makes sense with Allen's arm talent and Jackson's running ability. I haven't owned a copy of "Madden" since "Madden NFL 10," but I would've loved rolling around in the pocket with Hurts before firing the ball to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

