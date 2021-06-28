Make plans to dine out during Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Main Line Today and Today Media have created Main Line Today Restaurant Week, running Aug. 23 through Sept. 5.

The 14-day event will feature restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course menus for lunch priced at $24.95 and dinner priced at $36.95. They will be available for dine-in or takeout.



More than 50 restaurants are expected to participate. Below is a list of places that have already signed up to join Restaurant Week.

333 Belrose Bar & Grill

Al Pastor

Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar

Amis Trattoria

Avola Kitchen + Bar

Cornerstone Bar & Grill

DiFabios

Harvest Seasonal Bar and Grill

Jasper's Backyard

La Cabra Brewing

Liberty Union Bar and Grill

Lola's Garden

NECTAR

Pizzeria Vetri

Pomod'oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant

Rams Head Bar & Grill

Revival Pizza Pub

Ryan Christopher's BYOB

Stove & Tap Landsdale

Stove & Tap Malvern

Stove & Tap West Chester

Terrain café

The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern

The Gables at Chadds Ford

The Goat's Beard

Victory Brewing Company

"We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic," Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards said. "We spent months talking to our culinary community and gathering input to see how we can best offer our support. We're proud to have the community's support as we present something we hope will be truly memorable and impactful — not just this year but in years to come."

Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 5

$24.95 for lunch and $36.95 for dinner

Participating locations