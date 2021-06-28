More Events:

June 28, 2021

Make plans to dine out during Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties are participating

By Sinead Cummings
More than 50 restaurants are expected to take part in the new Main Line Today Restaurant Week. Above are tacos from Revival Pizza Pub, one of the places where guests can score a lunch and dinner deal during the event.

Main Line Today and Today Media have created Main Line Today Restaurant Week, running Aug. 23 through Sept. 5. 

The 14-day event will feature restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Participating restaurants will offer special three-course menus for lunch priced at $24.95 and dinner priced at $36.95. They will be available for dine-in or takeout.

More than 50 restaurants are expected to participate. Below is a list of places that have already signed up to join Restaurant Week.

333 Belrose Bar & Grill
Al Pastor
Alessandro's Wood Fired Italian & Bar
Amis Trattoria
Avola Kitchen + Bar
Cornerstone Bar & Grill
DiFabios
Harvest Seasonal Bar and Grill
Jasper's Backyard
La Cabra Brewing
Liberty Union Bar and Grill
Lola's Garden
NECTAR
Pizzeria Vetri
Pomod'oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant
Rams Head Bar & Grill
Revival Pizza Pub
Ryan Christopher's BYOB
Stove & Tap Landsdale
Stove & Tap Malvern
Stove & Tap West Chester
Terrain café
The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center Malvern
The Gables at Chadds Ford
The Goat's Beard
Victory Brewing Company

"We want to make a real and genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic," Main Line Today Associate Publisher Marie Edwards said. "We spent months talking to our culinary community and gathering input to see how we can best offer our support. We're proud to have the community's support as we present something we hope will be truly memorable and impactful — not just this year but in years to come."

Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 5
$24.95 for lunch and $36.95 for dinner
Participating locations

