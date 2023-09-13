More Sports:

September 13, 2023

Malcolm Jenkins to be Eagles' honorary captain in Week 2

Malcolm Jenkins, who starred on the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl-winning squad, will be the team's honorary captain during their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Vikings.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Malcolm-Jenkins-Eagles-Patriots-Super-Bowl-Hit-Brandin-Cooks Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins crushes then-Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks in Super Bowl LII. Jenkins will serve as the Eagles' honorary captain on Thursday night against the Vikings.

Six years removed from the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl campaign, one of those beloved Eagles is returning to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. Malcolm Jenkins, who played an integral role in that championship run, will be the Eagles' honorary captain in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jenkins spent six season with the Eagles, making three Pro Bowl teams during that span. The safety last played in the NFL in 2021 for the New Orleans Saints.

Jenkins, of course, was out there during the biggest Eagles-Vikings game ever during the 2017 NFC Championship Game. The Eagles thrashed the Vikings 38-7 in one of the most iconic sports wins that have happened in this city, perhaps even the most iconic one. 

Giving Jenkins his flowers is much deserved. He was viewed as the heart and soul of the Eagles during that era and helped bring a parade to Broad Street.

