More Events:

October 02, 2023

Mariah Carey's holiday tour includes a stop at Wells Fargo Center in December

Tickets go on sale Friday for the singer's 'Merry Christmas One and All' Philly concert

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Concerts
mariah carey philly concert Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Mariah Carey has announced a holiday-themed 'Merry Christmas One and All' tour, which makes a stop in Philadelphia in December.

Great news for people who switch to the Christmas music station as soon as summer ends: Mariah Carey has announced a holiday-themed concert tour, and it's making a stop in Philadelphia.

The whistle-note aficionado is bringing her 2023 “Merry Christmas One and All” tour to Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

MORE: Stevie Nicks to kick off 2024 tour in Atlantic City

Tickets for the Philly show will become available through a presale starting Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. The general sale begins Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Carey announced the highly anticipated tour on Monday.

"Yes, the actual defrosting has begun," she wrote on social media, alluding to a popular meme about the increased prevalence of her songs as Christmas approaches.

Carey, who once unsuccessfully tried to trademark herself as the "Queen of Christmas," has become synonymous with the holiday through continuously chart-topping songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and seasonal specials like Apple TV+'s “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” Her last tour, in 2019, included stops in Philly and Atlantic City.

With the announcement of her latest tour, it seems Carey is telling her fans that "IT'S TIME" to say an early goodbye to spooky season and hello to Christmas.

“Merry Christmas One and All” Tour

Wednesday, Dec. 13
7:30 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Concerts Philadelphia Christmas Performances Wells Fargo Center Mariah Carey Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Journalist Josh Kruger fatally shot inside his Point Breeze home
Josh Kruger Shooting

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

TV

Philadelphia spotlighted in season premiere of NBC travel show '1st Look'
philadelphia nbc 1st look

Health News

Penn scientists receive Nobel Prize for research that led to COVID-19 vaccines
Penn scientists Nobel prize

Phillies

Phillies drop playoff hype video that will have you ready to run through a wall
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Home-Run-NLCS-Padres

Family-Friendly

Boo at the Zoo welcomes trick-or-treaters for 3 weekends this October
Boo at the Zoo Philly

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved