Mariah Carey's holiday tour includes a stop at Wells Fargo Center in December

Great news for people who switch to the Christmas music station as soon as summer ends: Mariah Carey has announced a holiday-themed concert tour, and it's making a stop in Philadelphia.

The whistle-note aficionado is bringing her 2023 “Merry Christmas One and All” tour to Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Tickets for the Philly show will become available through a presale starting Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. The general sale begins Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Carey announced the highly anticipated tour on Monday.

"Yes, the actual defrosting has begun," she wrote on social media, alluding to a popular meme about the increased prevalence of her songs as Christmas approaches.



Carey, who once unsuccessfully tried to trademark herself as the "Queen of Christmas," has become synonymous with the holiday through continuously chart-topping songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and seasonal specials like Apple TV+'s “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” Her last tour, in 2019, included stops in Philly and Atlantic City.

With the announcement of her latest tour, it seems Carey is telling her fans that "IT'S TIME" to say an early goodbye to spooky season and hello to Christmas.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7:30 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148