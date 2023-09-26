Stevie Nicks to kick off 2024 tour in Atlantic City

Stevie Nicks is extending her current tour into next year, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's first stop in 2024 is at the Jersey Shore.

The Fleetwood Mac songstress will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, Feb. 10. Presale for tickets starts Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., and the general sale begins Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

From "Landslide" to "Edge of Seventeen," Nicks will likely perform songs from her decades-spanning catalog of hits, including music made during her time with the band as well as her solo endeavors.

Nicks, 75, is currently traveling the country for the 2023 leg of her solo tour, as well playing shows on the "Two Icons – One Night" tour she co-headlines with Billy Joel. In June, Nicks shared the stage with Joel in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. Nicks last performed in Atlantic City during a concert at Boardwalk Hall on Fleetwood Mac's 2019 tour.

While Nicks — the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — has been capturing fans' hearts since the '70s, her timeless music has reached the hearts of younger generations. A 1997 video of Nicks performing "Silver Springs" with Fleetwood Mac recently trended on TikTok.

A renaissance of interest in Nicks and the band also was ignited by Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the "Daisy Jones & The Six" novel, which has been described as a fictionalized account of Fleetwood Mac's behind-the-scenes tensions. The TV series, released in March, had Atlantic City High School and University of Pennsylvania alum Scott Neustadter as showrunner.

Nicks herself responded to "Daisy Jones & The Six" on social media, saying, "It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story."

In July, Nicks released a 10-CD box set, "Complete Studio Albums & Rarities," which includes a career-spanning collection of Nicks' solo albums as well as unreleased tracks.



Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Saturday, Feb. 10, 20248 p.m.