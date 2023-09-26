More Events:

September 26, 2023

Stevie Nicks to kick off 2024 tour in Atlantic City

The rock legend will take the stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in February. Tickets go on sale Friday

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Performances
stevie nicks atlantic city Darren Eagles/imageSPACE /Sipa USA

Stevie Nicks will perform in Atlantic City next February during her 2024 tour.

Stevie Nicks is extending her current tour into next year, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's first stop in 2024 is at the Jersey Shore.

The Fleetwood Mac songstress will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, Feb. 10. Presale for tickets starts Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., and the general sale begins Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. 

MORE: Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Wells Fargo Center next summer

From "Landslide" to "Edge of Seventeen," Nicks will likely perform songs from her decades-spanning catalog of hits, including music made during her time with the band as well as her solo endeavors. 

Nicks, 75, is currently traveling the country for the 2023 leg of her solo tour, as well playing shows on the "Two Icons – One Night" tour she co-headlines with Billy Joel. In June, Nicks shared the stage with Joel in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. Nicks last performed in Atlantic City during a concert at Boardwalk Hall on Fleetwood Mac's 2019 tour.

While Nicks — the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — has been capturing fans' hearts since the '70s, her timeless music has reached the hearts of younger generations. A 1997 video of Nicks performing "Silver Springs" with Fleetwood Mac recently trended on TikTok.

A renaissance of interest in Nicks and the band also was ignited by Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the "Daisy Jones & The Six" novel, which has been described as a fictionalized account of Fleetwood Mac's behind-the-scenes tensions. The TV series, released in March, had Atlantic City High School and University of Pennsylvania alum Scott Neustadter as showrunner. 

Nicks herself responded to "Daisy Jones & The Six" on social media, saying, "It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story."

In July, Nicks released a 10-CD box set, "Complete Studio Albums & Rarities," which includes a career-spanning collection of Nicks' solo albums as well as unreleased tracks.

Stevie Nicks 2024 Tour

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024
8 p.m.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Performances Atlantic City South Jersey Singer Jersey Shore Concert Philadelphia Celebrities Hard Rock AC

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state
Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Partnership announced to connect Philadelphians with career training in the skilled trades starting at $25/hour

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

SEPTA driver finds shooting victim at wheel of running car blocking roadway near South Street
Graduate Hospital Shooting

Sponsored

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Arts & Culture

Mütter Museum to host town hall to address ethics of displaying human remains
Mutter Museum Town Hall

Eagles

Eagles game ball: D'Andre Swift racks up highlight after highlight in prime time
DAndre-Swift-Eagles-Buccaneers-Hurdle

Senior Health

Bruce Willis may not be aware that he has dementia, his wife says
Bruce Willis Dementia

Festivals

Chestnut Hill's Fall for the Arts Festival returns for 38th year to Germantown Avenue
Chestnut Hill Fall For the Arts

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved