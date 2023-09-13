Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Wells Fargo Center next summer

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road next summer to play music from her two albums, and the singer made the "logical" choice of including a concert in Philly.

Rodrigo's highly-anticipated Guts World Tour features a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, July 19. Fans can register with Ticketmaster through Sunday at 10 p.m. for the chance to purchase tickets.

Once registration closes, some lucky fans will be randomly selected to receive codes that grant access to Guts Tour ticket sales, which begin Wednesday, Sept. 20.

On Friday, Rodrigo, 20, released her sophomore album "Guts." It is packed with pop-rock anthems and ballads exploring the harsh societal expectations and unrequited love often experienced by women entering their 20s. The album has been received positively by fans and reviewers alike, who have labeled "Guts" as a "no-skip album" and an "instant classic."

Rodrigo teased a tour with a ticket visual in the "making the bed" lyric video, and during her discussion of "Guts" with the U.K. radio station Capital FM last month.

"I think there's a lot of fun songs," she said. "I wrote the album with a tour in mind, so I think they're all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd. Hopefully, that's what's achieved."

Wednesday's tour announcement came one day after Rodrigo performed two songs from the new album, "vampire" and "get him back!," at the MTV Video Music Awards. She received five VMA nominations for "vampire," the lead single off "Guts." On Tuesday, she also released a music video for "get him back!" that was filmed with Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro.

The Guts Tour will feature a rotating selection of female opening acts, including British "Boy's a liar" singer PinkPantheress, who will join Rodrigo for the Philly stop.

Rodrigo — a former Disney actress who starred on "Bizaardvark" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" — made a name for herself with the 2021 album "Sour," which included the smash-hit breakup anthem "drivers license" and earned her three Grammy Awards.

In 2022, Rodrigo embarked on her first tour, playing smaller venues like The Met Philadelphia, where she performed two sold-out shows. The Guts Tour will mark Rodrigo's first arena tour. The singer said additional dates for the upcoming tour will be coming soon.

Friday, July 19Wells Fargo Center3601 S. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148