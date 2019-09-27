Marijuana-laced treats get students sick at West Oak Lane Charter School

September 27, 2019
At least 15 seventh graders at West Oak Lane Charter School in Philadelphia are ill after eating rice crispy treats laced with marijuana, police said.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the school on Stenton Avenue in the West Oak Lane section of the city. Police believe a student ordered the treats online and brought them into the school.
The students that fell ill were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said.
The student who brought in the marijuana edibles may face charges, CBS reported. An investigation is ongoing.
