More News:

September 27, 2019

Marijuana-laced treats get students sick at West Oak Lane Charter School

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Marijuana
crime tape stock kat wilcox/Pexels.com

.

At least 15 seventh graders at West Oak Lane Charter School in Philadelphia are ill after eating rice crispy treats laced with marijuana, police said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the school on Stenton Avenue in the West Oak Lane section of the city. Police believe a student ordered the treats online and brought them into the school.

The students that fell ill were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, police said. 

The student who brought in the marijuana edibles may face charges, CBS reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Marijuana Philadelphia Public Schools Investigations West Oak Lane Police Charter Schools

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 34, Packers 27
092619-MilesSanders-USAToday

Government

Gov. Tom Wolf supports legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf marijuana legalization

Women's Health

Birth control delivery apps are generally safe and efficient, study finds
Birth Control Pills Delivery Services

Phillies

Phillies stay or go: Should Gabe Kapler, Rhys Hoskins, anyone from pitching staff return in 2020?
Gabe_Kapler_Cesar_Hernandez_Phillies092419_USAT

Awards

Penn professor among 26 MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' winners
Penn Emily Wilson genius grant

Weekend

Roundup of things to do the first weekend of fall in Philadelphia
Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved