WNBA broadcaster misidentifies Markelle Fultz at Mystics game

August 19, 2019
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, now a member of the Orlando Magic, has already mastered the art of tricking a WNBA broadcaster into thinking he goes to WNBA games.
On Saturday, the TV crew covering a game between the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever found a man they believed to be Fultz in the stands. The announcer thought Fultz was there with his mother, who has been a vocal and dominant influence in her son's life.
😂 That’s not Markelle Fultz!!— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 19, 2019
(Via @BMWill03) pic.twitter.com/0R0reNnCeM
The problem here, as the viewer in the video above explained, is that this is not Markelle Fultz. It sort of looks like him, granted, and yes, he did grow up in Maryland, but it's not him.
Here's Markelle and his mom wearing a Markelle shirt.
Markelle and his mom wearing a markellefultz #1 shirt shit talking the BigBallerBrand lmao https://t.co/hEf7igbK7S pic.twitter.com/xkcELUannA— LIFELONG PELICANS FAN MAN 69☭ (@Riffs_Man) May 17, 2017
Someday, maybe even this year, we'll be able to report that Markelle Fultz is playing basketball in the NBA. The Sixers traded Fultz to Orlando at last season's trade deadline, and he's been shut down ever since, still rehabbing from thoracic outlet syndrome.
The good news is that Fultz has been working out this summer. He could be on track for a return sooner than later, and maybe we'll all finally get to see the jump shot that escaped him during his time in Philadelphia.