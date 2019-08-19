WNBA broadcaster misidentifies Markelle Fultz at Mystics game

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, now a member of the Orlando Magic, has already mastered the art of tricking a WNBA broadcaster into thinking he goes to WNBA games.

On Saturday, the TV crew covering a game between the Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever found a man they believed to be Fultz in the stands. The announcer thought Fultz was there with his mother, who has been a vocal and dominant influence in her son's life.

The problem here, as the viewer in the video above explained, is that this is not Markelle Fultz. It sort of looks like him, granted, and yes, he did grow up in Maryland, but it's not him.