September 05, 2023

Market of the Macabre returns to Laurel Hill Cemetery

As spooky season approaches, shop unusual antiques and oddities at the graveyard this Saturday

With a late-breaking heat wave scorching Philadelphia this week, it might be too early to wear a cape. But it's not too early to shop for one.

The seventh annual Market of the Macabre returns to Laurel Hill Cemetery this Saturday, with 70 local shops and artists selling all kinds of bizarre treasures. Between noon and 5 p.m., vendors will be stationed near the gate house, accessible through the graveyard's Ridge Avenue entrance.

MORE: Look for bats during a nighttime nature walk through The Woodlands cemetery

In addition to witchy jewelry and ceramic skulls, drinks will also be available for purchase at a beer garden run by Philadelphia Brewing Company & Commonwealth Cider.

Other festivities include circus performances, a meet-and-greet with some of Pennsylvania Bat Rescue's educational critters and a Victorian literary salon with Edgar Allan Poe, apparently back in Philly after a 173-year stint in a Baltimore tomb.

No cars will be allowed on the cemetery grounds during the event, but limited free parking will be available in the lots directly across the street from the entrance and at 3747 Ridge Ave. Ghouls, fiends and all their fans can purchase tickets for $5 online, or $10 at the gate.

Market of the Macabre

Saturday, Sept. 9 (Rain date: Sept. 10)
12-5 p.m. | $5 advance, $10 at door
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

