March 01, 2019

Martha Stewart is getting into the cannabis and CBD business

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Martha Stewart cbd cannabis Stephen Smith/SIPA USA

Martha Stewart, seen here walking a red carpet at an event in New York on Sept. 6, 2018, is partnering with marijuana company Canopy Growth to be an adviser on developing CBD and cannabis products for people and pets.

Martha Stewart certainly knows how to make a headline.

The lifestyle guru is venturing into the cannabis and CBD business. She has partnered with Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth as an adviser to develop products for people and pets.

Her first project will be to make "sensible products" for pets.

"I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living," Stewart said in a media release.

Canopy Growth announced in January it had received a license from New York to process and produce hemp that will be used to develop products containing CBD. Shares of its parent company, Sequential Brands Group, surged more than 30 percent Friday after the news broke, according to CNN. 

Stewart had some help brokering the deal from her friend and the co-host of her VH1 show "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — better known as Snoop Dogg. 

