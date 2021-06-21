McGillin's three house beers now produced by Tröegs

McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia is now working with Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pennsylvania to produce the historic bar's three house beers.

The brews are McGillin's Genuine Lager, McGillin's Real Ale and McGillin's 1860 IPA. Each are priced at $5.

The bar also sells a beer sampler for $9.50 that includes the three house beers, plus O'Reilly's Stout, Walt Wit by Pennsylvania Brewing Co. and a seasonal beer of choice.

Previously, McGillin's house brews were produced by Stoudts Brewing in Adamstown, Pennsylvania. However, Ed and Carol Stoudt recently closed the brewing company, which opened in 1987, and Carol retired as brewmaster. Carol was the first female brewmaster in the United States since Prohibition.

Instead of replicating the three beers, Tröegs has reinterpreted them. McGillin's Real Ale was inspired by Tröegs' HopBack Amber, and McGillin's 1860 IPA was inspired by Tröegs' Hop Knife. Both are brewed exclusively for the Philly bar.

McGillin's Genuine Lager, a golden Helles lager, can be found at McGillin's and Tröegs.

