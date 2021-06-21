More Culture:

June 21, 2021

McGillin's three house beers now produced by Tröegs

For years, the brews for the historic bar were produced by Stoudts Brewing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink McGillin's
McGillin's and Troegs Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia has three house beers: McGillin's Genuine Lager, McGillin's Real Ale and McGillin's 1860 IPA.

McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia is now working with Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pennsylvania to produce the historic bar's three house beers.

The brews are McGillin's Genuine Lager, McGillin's Real Ale and McGillin's 1860 IPA. Each are priced at $5.

RELATED: Philadelphia Distilling makes gin specifically for seltzer drinks

The bar also sells a beer sampler for $9.50 that includes the three house beers, plus O'Reilly's Stout, Walt Wit by Pennsylvania Brewing Co. and a seasonal beer of choice.

Previously, McGillin's house brews were produced by Stoudts Brewing in Adamstown, Pennsylvania. However, Ed and Carol Stoudt recently closed the brewing company, which opened in 1987, and Carol retired as brewmaster. Carol was the first female brewmaster in the United States since Prohibition.

Instead of replicating the three beers, Tröegs has reinterpreted them. McGillin's Real Ale was inspired by Tröegs' HopBack Amber, and McGillin's 1860 IPA was inspired by Tröegs' Hop Knife. Both are brewed exclusively for the Philly bar.

McGillin's Genuine Lager, a golden Helles lager, can be found at McGillin's and Tröegs.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink McGillin's Philadelphia Beers Troegs Brewing Company Bars Breweries

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers need to trade Ben Simmons, for his sake and their own
ben-simmons-sixers_062121_usat

Sponsored

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
City shot - residential real esta

Parenting

Einstein's DadLab helps new fathers navigate the transition to parenthood
DadLab Einstein Parenting

Investigations

Suspected gunman found dead on SEPTA tracks after shooting on Market-Frankford Line
SEPTA Shooting Arrott

Media

Charles Barkley slams Ben Simmons for being 'scared to death' to shoot
Charles Barkley Ben Simmons Sixers

Food & Drink

Chef-in-residence program to begin at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Museum of Art dining

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1425 Locust St 31A

FOR SALE! This home is an incredible penthouse with 360 degree views and designer finishes throughout! 2,614 sqft | $1,450,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031 Locust St 601

FOR RENT! Luxurious light-filled 3 bed + den, 2 bath located steps from Rittenhouse Square! Features grand entertaining spaces, an updated kitchen and baths, and new gray wood-like flooring throughout most of the flat. 1,375 sqft | $3,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved