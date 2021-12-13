Meek Mill to give out $500,000 in Christmas gifts to Philadelphia families

Philadelphia native Meek Mill has been known to get into the giving spirit during the holidays, planning events in years past to distribute free gifts to families in his hometown community.

After holding a limited virtual event for 35 families during the pandemic last year, the hip hop star and criminal justice reform advocate is reportedly going bigger in 2021.

Meek Mill will team up with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin to distribute $500,000 worth of gifts to Philadelphia families in need this Sunday, Dec. 19, according to TMZ.

In tandem with Jay Z's Roc Nation, the trio will reportedly be giving away gifts like bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls and other goodies.

A location for the event has not yet been set in stone, according to a spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Convention Center. TMZ had reported the event would be held there, but details have not been pinned down at this stage. In years past, the event has been held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in North Philadelphia.

Meek Mill also is expected to make a $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of 12 Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization that assists families during the holidays.

During last year's event, Meek Mill said he was inspired to help families through a difficult time.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me,” Meek Mill said. “I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”

Meek Mill released his most recent album, "Expensive Pain," earlier this year and has kept up advocacy efforts through his REFORM Alliance, an organization dedicated to addressing inequities in the criminal justice system.