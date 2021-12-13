Museum of the American Revolution's winter break offerings include craft making, scavenger hunt

The Museum of the American Revolution will host a number of family-friendly programs during its week-long "Winter Break at the Museum" event from Dec. 26-Jan. 2.

A "History Explorers Club Guide" that features games and activities will be available as part of the museum's newest exhibit, "Liberty." Children will be able to take part in a scavenger hunt to find surprises hidden in artist Don Troiani's paintings that depict some of the most important events of the American Revolution.

Families will also be able to explore the museum's Revolution Place Discovery Center, which will transform into a scene from the winter of 1778. Guests will learn about what Philadelphia was like at the time and how the Continental Army celebrated the holidays.

The space will allow children to make a number of their own crafts that they can take home, including ornaments, window illuminations and cards.

A special theatrical performance titled "Meet James Forten" will be available daily at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. in the museum's Alan B. Miller Theater. The 20-minute-long, first-person show will explore the life and experiences of Forten, a free Black man from Philadelphia who served in the Revolutionary War and became a businessman and abolitionist. The show is best suited for children ages 10 and up.

Families will also be able to learn about artist and soldier Charles Willson Peale's time in the city by handling objects and other reproduced historical artifacts at one of the museum's discovery carts. In December 1776, Peale walked around the museum's Old City neighborhood to drum up support for the American Revolution, before he and his fellow soldiers in the Philadelphia Associators militia fought the British army in New Jersey.

"The March to Valley Forge" painting by Philadelphia artist William B.T. Trego will be on display, alongside a number of historical artifacts in the museum's second-floor Oneida Indian Nation Atrium. Among the items on display will include a 1770s bayonet scabbard, a cartridge box and a canteen.

Guests can also participate in daily talks held at the museum's depiction of "A Brawl in Harvard Yard." Holiday shopping will also be available.

General admission ticket prices vary. Children ages 5 and under are free. Kids ages 6-17 can enter for $13 and adult tickets purchased online cost $19.

Military members, students, teachers and seniors ages 65 and up can enter for $18. Tickets that are not for a specific date and time cost $25. A family four-pack of tickets purchased online costs $51.

Guests are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets in advance to ensure entry due to the museum's COVID-19 capacity limits. Timed tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be purchased online or by calling 215-253-6731.

The museum is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It will only be closed that week on Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.

All guests ages 5 and up, regardless of one's COVID-19 vaccination status, must wear masks when at the museum.

