December 06, 2021

‘Christmas Underwater’ at Adventure Aquarium lets kids explore with Scuba Santa Claus

The holiday-themed event featuring three new festive shows and eight aquatic light displays will run through Dec. 24

By Pat Ralph
Adventure Aquarium Christmas Underwater Courtesy of/Adventure Aquarium

Children can see Santa Claus under the sea during Adventure Aquarium's 'Christmas Underwater' experience this holiday season.

Santa Claus is going scuba diving this Christmas at Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

The venue is currently hosting its "Christmas Underwater" event through Dec. 24 that offers guests of all ages the opportunity to dive into the holiday-themed seas with Scuba Santa.

Led by Kris Kringle himself, families can explore the holiday decor of the aquarium's 760,000-gallon Ocean Realm, which features a wide variety of sharks, stingrays, turtles and other aquatic creatures. 

Guests can also view eight aquatic light displays, participate in three new holiday shows and see the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree standing 18 feet high — adorned with colorful, custom-shaped coral. 

Santa will also wave and pose for photos with families as he travels throughout the underwater winter wonderland. Guests can take a photo in Scuba Santa's workshop with the purchase of a "Christmas Underwater" bundle that includes general admission to all of the aquarium's exhibits, shows and feedings. The special-edition package is available for $41.99.

General admission ticket prices vary. Tickets for children ages 2-12 range from $18.99-$34.99. Guests ages 13-64 can enter for anywhere between $26.99-$44.99. 

Tickets for seniors ages 65 and over range from $24.99-$42.99, but the aquarium is currently offering a $2 discount through the end of the year. Active or retired military members, disabled veterans and military reservists can enter for $29.99-$33.99 with a valid ID.

Guests are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets online and make reservations in advance due to the aquarium's COVID-19 hourly capacity limits. 

Patrons can arrive as early as 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled entry time and can stay for as long as a half hour after their reservation has expired. Tickets for all time slots may not be available onsite due to the venue's occupancy restrictions.

The last scheduled entry into the aquarium is at 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 3:30 p.m. on weekends. The aquarium is open weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., except for Christmas Eve, when it will only operate from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The venue is open weekends from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., except for Dec. 18, when it will instead open a half hour earlier at 9 a.m.

Fully vaccinated guests and those ages 12 and under do not need to wear a face mask at Adventure Aquarium. Vaccinations are not required for entry.

"Christmas Underwater"

Open through Dec. 24
Hours of operation and ticket prices vary
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

Pat Ralph
